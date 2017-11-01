U.S. and AT&T discuss conditions for approval of Time Warner deal

AT&T Inc and the U.S. Department of Justice are discussing conditions the No. 2 wireless carrier needs to meet in order to win government antitrust approval for its acquisition of Time Warner Inc , sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday. Wall Street largely believes the transaction will go through, but its success is not assured, and the issue has become a political battleground. Donald Trump, who has accused Time Warner’s CNN and other media of being unfair to him, criticized the deal on the campaign trail last year and vowed that as president his Justice Department would block it.



