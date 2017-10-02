NAIROBI/ABIDJAN (Reuters) – U.S. special forces soldiers were with their counterparts from Niger on Wednesday in the West African nation’s volatile southwest, a growing hot-bed of jihadist violence, when the report came in of a raid nearby.
Oct
06
U.S. deaths in Niger highlight Africa military mission creep
NAIROBI/ABIDJAN (Reuters) – U.S. special forces soldiers were with their counterparts from Niger on Wednesday in the West African nation’s volatile southwest, a growing hot-bed of jihadist violence, when the report came in of a raid nearby.