YOKOSUKA, Japan (Reuters) – The bodies of missing sailors were found in flooded compartments of the USS Fitzgerald, which came close to sinking after a collision with a container ship off Japan tore a gash under the warship’s waterline, the U.S. Navy’s Seventh Fleet commander said on Sunday.
Jun
18
U.S. destroyer almost foundered after collision, bodies found: Seventh Fleet
