HONOLULU/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Barack Obama on Thursday ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian suspected spies and imposed sanctions on two Russian intelligence agencies over their involvement in hacking U.S. political groups in the 2016 presidential election.
Dec
29
U.S. evicts Russians for spying, imposes sanctions after election hacks
