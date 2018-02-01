WASHINGTON/SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States said on Friday it was imposing its largest package of sanctions to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs, and President Donald Trump warned of a “phase two” that could be “very, very unfortunate for the world” if the steps did not work.
Feb
24
U.S. imposes more North Korea sanctions, Trump warns of ‘phase two’
WASHINGTON/SEOUL (Reuters) – The United States said on Friday it was imposing its largest package of sanctions to pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear and missile programs, and President Donald Trump warned of a “phase two” that could be “very, very unfortunate for the world” if the steps did not work.