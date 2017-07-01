NEW YORK/ATHENS/MOSCOW (Reuters) – A U.S. jury indicted a Russian man on Wednesday as the operator of a digital currency exchange he allegedly used to launder more than $4 billion for people involved in crimes ranging from computer hacking to drug trafficking.
U.S. indicts suspected Russian ‘mastermind’ of $4 billion bitcoin laundering scheme
