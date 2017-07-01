WASHINGTON/MOSCOW/BRUSSELS (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers reached an agreement on Wednesday paving the way for the U.S. Senate to pass a bill as soon as this week to impose new sanctions on Russia and bar President Donald Trump from easing sanctions on Moscow without Congress’ approval.
Jul
26
U.S. lawmakers reach deal for Senate Russia sanctions vote
