SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday the United States and North Korea should both give ground so they can sit down to talks to try to resolve a nuclear standoff, a day after Pyongyang expressed willingness for dialogue.
U.S., North Korea should lower threshold for talks, says South
