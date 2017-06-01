WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States plans to sell Taiwan $1.42 billion in arms, the first such sale under the administration of Donald Trump and a move sure to anger China, whose help the president has been seeking to rein in North Korea.
U.S. plans to sell Taiwan about $1.42 billion in arms
