WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States said on Friday it will open its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem in May, a move from Tel Aviv that reverses decades of U.S. policy and is bound to trouble U.S. allies who have already objected.
U.S. ready to open Jerusalem embassy in May: State Department
