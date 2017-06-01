SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Monday China should do more on the issue of North Korea, which has stepped up its nuclear and missile programs in defiance of U.S. pressure and United Nations resolutions.
U.S. secretary of state says China should put more pressure on North Korea
