TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Japan, South Korea and China this month to discuss North Korea on his first trip to the region since he took up his post, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
U.S. secretary of state to visit Japan, South Korea, China: Kyodo
