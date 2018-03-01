WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will not meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unless Pyongyang takes “concrete actions,” the White House said on Friday as it faced criticism for agreeing to talks that would boost Kim’s standing.
U.S. seeks ‘concrete actions’ from North Korea before planned talks
