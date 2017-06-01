WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States imposed sanctions on two Chinese citizens and a shipping company on Thursday for helping North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs and accused a Chinese bank of laundering money for Pyongyang.
U.S. targets Chinese bank, company, two individuals over North Korea
