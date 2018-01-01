MOSCOW (Reuters) – Iran said on Saturday it would retaliate against new sanctions imposed by the United States after President Donald Trump set an ultimatum to fix “disastrous flaws” in a deal curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.
Jan
13
U.S. ultimatum on nuclear deal, new sanctions draw Iran threat
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Iran said on Saturday it would retaliate against new sanctions imposed by the United States after President Donald Trump set an ultimatum to fix “disastrous flaws” in a deal curbing Tehran’s nuclear program.