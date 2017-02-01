SEOUL (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump’s defense secretary warned North Korea on Friday of an “effective and overwhelming” response if it chose to use nuclear weapons, as he reassured South Korea of steadfast U.S. support.
U.S. warns North Korea of ‘overwhelming’ response if nuclear arms used
