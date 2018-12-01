The United States will not be able to stop Iran exporting its oil and any move to prevent Iranian crude shipments passing through the Gulf would lead to all oil exports through the waterway being blocked, Iran’s president said on Tuesday.
U.S. will not stop Iran exporting oil, Iranian president says
