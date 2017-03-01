DUBAI (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates arrested political activist Ahmed Mansoor on charges of spreading sectarianism and hatred on social media, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday, in a move criticized by rights groups.
UAE arrests prominent activist for incitement: state news
