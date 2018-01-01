LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s defense minister warned that Russia was looking to damage the British economy by attacking its infrastructure, a move he said could cause “thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths”, The Telegraph newspaper reported.
UK defense minister says Russia looking to cause thousands of deaths in Britain
