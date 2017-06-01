UK economy falls to bottom of EU growth league

First quarter figures of 0.2% GDP growth beaten by every other nation in 28-country bloc as weaker pound after the Brexit vote fuels price inflation

The UK economy was the worst performer in the European Union in the opening months of 2017 as the Brexit vote took its toll, according to official statistics that underscore the challenge facing the next British government.

With economic growth of just 0.2% in the first three months of this year, the UK was well behind its European neighbours. Official EU figures released as Britons went to the polls on Thursday showed the growth for the whole of the EU was 0.6% in the first quarter. The eurozone single currency bloc also grew 0.6% in the opening quarter, buoyed by strong domestic demand.

