UK economy in 2018: steady growth tempered by Brexit politics

Weak pound will help exports and cheap credit will allow consumers to keep calm and carry on, but it won’t be plain sailing

Forty years ago, Ian Dury and the Blockheads released Reasons to be Cheerful, Part 3 – listing some of the better things in life as Margaret Thatcher became prime minister in the months following the winter of discontent.

Fast forward to the opening days of 2018 and fresh political tumult threatens to cripple Britain once more. There are, however, some reasons to be cheerful about the prospects for the UK economy. Despite the political to-and-fro of the past year, the UK economy enters 2018 in better health than many would have given it credit for.

Related: A record-breaking year – the global economy in 10 charts

Related: Some joy for the business world in 2018: but quite a few fears too

Related: 2017’s top business stories: Whole Foods, hackers and a giant rabbit

Continue reading…