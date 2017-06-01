UK households cut back as Brexit effect on pound hits living costs

Reports show drop in retail sales, a slowdown in services sector and fall new car sales in May

British households are cutting back as the Brexit effect on the pound continues to raise living costs, according to a clutch of reports that show shops, car dealerships and other consumer-facing businesses coming under pressure last month.

Uncertainty about the outcome of Thursday’s election was also cited as a factor as the reports showed a drop in retail sales, a slowdown for the vast services sector and a fall in new car sales last month.

Related: Energy price rises help drive UK inflation up to 2.7%

Continue reading…