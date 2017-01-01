UK inequality narrows but many working people are worse off

Boost in pensions is main driver of rising standards for low-income groups, ONS figures show

The gap between Britain’s rich and poor fell sharply last year after a boost to the incomes of the poorest 20% and a squeeze on the richest fifth.

The Office for National Statistics said median disposable income for the poorest fifth of households had risen by £700, or 5.1%, in the year to April 2016, while the richest fifth of households saw their incomes fall by £1,000, or 1.9%, over the same period.



