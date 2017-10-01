UK inflation figures to show wage squeeze continues – business live

All the day’s economic and financial news, including the latest UK inflation report and Mark Carney’s appearance before MPs

Introduction: UK CPI could rise to 3% today

Prices are rising faster than wages

Petrol, air fares and utility bills could push inflation up

8.44am BST

Two years ago, CPI inflation was actually negative, at -0.1%.

That was partly to falling oil prices, which delivered cheaper petrol, and price wars between UK supermarkets.

8.39am BST

Higher petrol prices and utility bills probably drove UK inflation up in September.

Airline ticket prices could also push the consumer prices index up to 3%. That’s partly Ryanair’s fault; customers scrambled to buy new flights after it cancelled thousands of trips last month.

8.07am BST

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

Britain’s inflation rate could hit a new five-year high this morning, hitting people in the pocket and putting more pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates in November.

We expect that CPI inflation (09.30 BST) rose from 2.9% in August to 3% in September, intensifying the real wage squeeze. That said, we suspect inflation is now not far from its eventual peak.

We think that it will rise to about 3.2% before year-end.

UK Inflation set to rise above 3% this year and fall back to the @bankofengland 2% target by end of 2018 #EYITEM https://t.co/tPEpZluLOm pic.twitter.com/RqxGmj5SMX

UK CPI inflation likely to be 3pc or above in today’s release for the first time since Spring 2012. Another good reason for Nov rate rise.

