TOKYO (Reuters) – A new center-left party pledging to bring “bottom up” democracy to Japan may prove the surprise success story of an election on Sunday, although the party is forecast to win a mere sliver of seats compared to Prime Minister Shinto Abe’s ruling bloc.
Oct
18
Underdog center-left party may outperform expectations in Japan snap poll
