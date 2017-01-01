ANKARA (Reuters) – An unidentified gunman attacked police in Istanbul on Saturday, the private Dogan News Agency reported, a day after unidentified assailants attacked Istanbul’s police headquarters and an office of the ruling AK Party with rocket launchers.
Jan
21
Unidentified gunman attacks Turkish police in Istanbul, no casualties: DHA
