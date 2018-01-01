US nuclear review calls for development of low-yield weapons

The US military wants to overhaul its atomic arsenal and develop a new type of low-yield weapon that experts worry could lead to greater proliferation and heighten the risk of nuclear war. The proposed changes to the nuclear weapons program, outlined in a draft version of the Pentagon’s Nuclear Posture Review, mark a significant break from the vision for America’s nuclear future under Barack Obama, who during a famous speech in Prague in 2009 called for the elimination of nuclear weapons. Arguing today’s security environment is vastly more complex than in 2010 — the last time the Pentagon published a nuclear review — the draft document states that the US needs to realign its nuclear policy with a “realistic assessment” of the threats it now faces, including from North Korea, Russia and China.



