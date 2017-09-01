A police officer in Georgia caught on video telling a motorist “We only shoot black people” is to be sacked, according to his commander. Dashcam video shows the officer, identified by local news outlets as Lt Greg Abbott, during a traffic stop in July 2016. A white, female driver – told she is being taken to jail and her car impounded – refuses to retrieve her mobile phone to make a call as instructed by the officer. She says she is too scared to move her hands in order to retrieve her mobile phone and goes on to allude to recent videos of police shootings. She continues: “I’ve just seen way too many videos of cops….” Mr Abbott, who also is white, interrupts and says, “But you're not black. Remember, we only shoot black people. Yeah. We only shoot black people, right?” American police forces are frequently accused of racism and of being more likely to use lethal force when facing suspects from ethnic minorities. Black Lives Matter | The killings that started a movement The officer, who has more than 20 years experience, was initially taken off patrol and placed on desk duty when the video surfaced this week. Mr Abbott’s attorney said the officer was co-operating with the investigation. “His comments must be observed in their totality to understand their context,” said Lance LoRusso. “He was attempting to de-escalate a situation involving an uncooperative passenger. “In context, his comments were clearly aimed at attempting to gain compliance by using the passenger’s own statements and reasoning to avoid making an arrest.” However, Mike Register, Cobb County Police Chief, said there was no excuse. “No matter what the context, statements like these are unacceptable and are not indicative of the type of culture we are trying to facilitate here in the police department, as well as within the county,” he said in a statement. He later told reporters he had begun the process to dismiss Mr Abbott.



