US to withhold $65m in aid for Palestinian refugees

Trump administration is reportedly conditioning the release of additional funds on whether the UN makes unspecified reforms

The United States will give a UN agency $60m in aid for Palestinian refugees but withhold a further $65m for now, the state department said on Tuesday, as the Trump administration carried out a threat it made two weeks ago to cut funding.

While saying the decision would sustain schools and health services, state department spokeswoman Heather Nauert echoed Donald Trump in calling on other nations to provide more funds because he believes the United States pays more than its share.

