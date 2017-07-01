Venezuela's government, opposition on deadly collision course

Venezuela’s political crisis looks headed for a dangerous showdown Friday, after the opposition called three more days of nationwide protests against President Nicolas Maduro, defying a ban on demonstrations ahead of a controversial weekend vote. The war of words escalated on Thursday, the second day of a 48-hour general strike by Venezuelans angry over Maduro’s plans for a Sunday poll to elect a new body to rewrite the constitution. “The regime declared we can’t demonstrate… We will respond with the TAKING OF VENEZUELA” through a protest on Friday, the opposition coalition, the Democratic Unity Roundtable, said on its Twitter account.