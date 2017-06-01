SINGAPORE (Reuters) – As many in Asia question the durability of the United States’ long-standing security role in the region, one veteran military commander is reassuring old allies and newer friends that nothing has changed.
Jun
05
Veteran commander holds the U.S. line as Asia worries about Washington’s commitment
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – As many in Asia question the durability of the United States’ long-standing security role in the region, one veteran military commander is reassuring old allies and newer friends that nothing has changed.