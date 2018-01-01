HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam began the trial on Monday of 22 executives charged over losses at the state oil firm, including a businessman Germany accuses Hanoi of kidnapping from a Berlin park and the communist state’s first politburo member to face trial in decades.
Vietnam starts high-profile trial over oil firm losses
