WEF outlines global economic risks as Trump and Brexit loom – business live

World Economic Forum says rising populism has put international cooperation at risk, as it identifies the main worries for 2017

WEF report due at 9am GMTWorld Bank: Trump and Brexit put global economic growth at risk

8.46am GMT

Over in the City, estate agent Foxtons’ shares have hit their lowest level ever after another disappointing financial statement.

Looking ahead, we expect trading conditions to remain challenging in 2017. Should current levels of sales activity continue in the short term, it is likely that 2017 volumes will be below those in 2016.

Our balanced business model provides resilience against sales market cycles and we have a strong balance sheet with no debt.

8.03am GMT

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of the world economy, the financial markets, the eurozone and business.

The World Economic Forum is releasing its Global Risks Report for 2017, at 9am, to set the scene for next week’s meeting in Davos.

2016 saw a crystallization of political risks that have led to the election of populist leaders, a loss of faith in institutions and increased strain on international cooperation.

We should not be surprised by this: for the past decade, the Global Risks Report has been drawing attention to persistent economic, social and political factors that have been shaping our risks landscape.

“The heightened level of policy uncertainty, especially regarding trade, has been exacerbated by recent political developments – most notably in the United States and the United Kingdom.

“This and other risks – particularly financial market disruptions amid tighter global financing conditions – may be amplified over time by mounting protectionist tendencies, slower potential growth and elevated vulnerabilities in some emerging markets and developing countries.”

Related: Trump and Brexit put global economic growth at risk, World Bank says

Mark Carney is starting 2017 exactly where he left off: in front of his fiercest critics https://t.co/sgrpVRpu5N pic.twitter.com/KVtKWJbuu2

Continue reading…