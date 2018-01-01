What is Jerusalem syndrome?

A British tourist who went missing in the Negev desert may have a rare psychiatric disorder that affects religiously inspired visitors to the holy city

The disappearance of Oliver McAfee, a 29-year-old British tourist who was last seen in November, has raised the possibility that he may be suffering from a disorder known as Jerusalem syndrome. McAfee had been cycling through the Negev desert in southern Israel, and a search was started after hikers found his wallet and laptop. The Telegraph reports that a trail of pages torn from the Bible were found, along with notes McAfee had made, which led investigators to believe he had deliberately gone into the desert – there were references to the story of Jesus going into the desert for 40 days and 40 nights. It has been suggested that McAfee, reportedly a devout Christian, may have developed Jerusalem syndrome, where people experience religious delusions.

