YANGON (Reuters) – Hundreds of political prisoners have been released from Myanmar’s jails in amnesties in recent years, including dozens freed in January 2016, days before democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi’s party took power for the first time.
While political prisoners released, Myanmar’s judicial reforms stall
