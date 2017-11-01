DANANG, Vietnam (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump will not have a separate meeting with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam due to scheduling conflicts, the White House said on Friday.
White House says Trump and Putin will not have separate meeting at APEC
