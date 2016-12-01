Why I’m optimistic about 2017 | Paul Mason

If we adapt quickly to the reality of the new world order, we can continue to fight for human rights and social justice

This Christmas break, for anybody steeped in the assumptions that have underpinned non-mainstream political thinking, needs to be a moment of realisation. Brexit will happen. Globalisation will fall apart. Freedom of movement as an unconditional right in the EU will end. The concept of the west as upholder, and occasional enforcer, of human rights across the world is, at the very least, on hold.

It is not pessimism that makes me write this, but optimism. Optimism that, if we adapt our thinking to the new reality fast enough, we can go on fighting for social justice and human rights, on behalf of that generation staring glumly at their touchscreens over the Christmas table. But that is a big if. This holiday season, I guarantee that you will hear older relatives repeatedly say the words “will never”. “Britain will never leave the EU.” “Donald Trump will never take office.” “Fascism will never return to Germany and Austria.” Since denial is the first stage of grief, it is forgivable for people to struggle through from Brexit to Boxing Day saying these things – but not beyond. When world-changing events happen, the denial reflex is strong because most rational people configure their principles around existing facts.

