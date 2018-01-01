Will Abbas’s ‘Eff off, Trump’ fury play into the hands of rightwing Israelis? | Ian Black

The Palestinian leader’s Ramallah speech reads like a two-state epitaph, but his principled realism is an enduring point of light

Mahmoud Abbas is not known for coming up with catchy lines, and he has always painfully lacked the stature and charisma of the late Yasser Arafat. But the Palestinian president is now likely to be remembered for telling Donald Trump – in effect – to eff off. The Arabic Yakhrab baytu means “May his house be destroyed”. He didn’t literally mean the White House or Trump Tower. But its wider sense is unmissable. And Abbas came up with some memorable wordplay as well: the US president’s promised Middle East “deal of the century” was in fact the “slap of the century”. And, as he quipped on Sunday: “We will slap back.”

Abbas recognised that a return to armed struggle was not going to succeed against an infinitely more powerful foe

