World markets at new peaks as rally continues – business live

MSCI’s All Country World Index, a broad measure of global shares, has hit a new record today.

It struck 486.95 for the first time, thanks to the Nikkei’s rally and last night’s Wall Street action.

“Investors were worried about ‘Abexit’ before, but if he calls a snap election and his ruling party wins, it would strengthen the foundations of his once-weak government base.”

US stock markets also continued where they left off on Friday posting new record highs as investors geared up for tomorrows Federal Reserve rate meeting and press conference, with the US central bank expected to embark on the first baby steps on the paring down of its balance sheet.

Despite recent poor US economic data there still seems to be a belief amongst some in the markets that we could see one more rate hike this year, something that may well be borne out by tomorrow’s rate dot plot projections. Whether the projections survive their exposure to the real world of the hurricane clear up of Harvey and Irma is another matter, not to mention the prospect of further hurricanes with the latest in the form of Maria as it moves towards Puerto Rico.

