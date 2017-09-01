Yorkshire Dales’ Craven district is happiest in UK, ONS survey finds

Annual study of the nation’s wellbeing also finds residents of Hertsmere in Hertfordshire are Britain’s unhappiest

The inhabitants of Craven, a district in the southern Yorkshire Dales, are the happiest in the country, according to official statistics.

At the other end of the scale, the Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) annual study of the nation’s happiness and wellbeing found that residents of Hertsmere borough council, on the northern edge of London’s suburban sprawl, were the unhappiest in Britain in the 12 months to the end of March.

