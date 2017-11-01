HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has until noon (5.00 a.m. EST) on Monday to stand down or the ruling ZANU-PF will begin impeachment proceedings after the 93-year-old leader defied expectations he would resign.
Nov
20
Zimbabwe’s Mugabe has until noon to stand down or face impeachment
HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has until noon (5.00 a.m. EST) on Monday to stand down or the ruling ZANU-PF will begin impeachment proceedings after the 93-year-old leader defied expectations he would resign.